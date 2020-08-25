1/
Shawn Burget
Lima — Shawn E. Burget, age 61, of Lima, passed away on Aug. 24, 2020 at his residence. He was born on Oct. 16, 1958 in Lima the son of Richard and Margaret Burget who preceded him in death.

Shawn was a 1977 graduate of Elida High School, he then went to school to become a tool and die maker, starting at Elida Machine and Tool, then working at General Dynamics and Dana Corporation. In his spare time, he enjoyed puzzles, putting models together and reading.

Shawn is survived by a brother; Brian Burget of Wapakoneta, two sisters; Debra (Dave) Morgan of Findlay and Tamara (Dan) Walker of Wapakoneta, two nieces; Melanie (Jason) Martin of Hilliard and April (Gary) Bates of Lima and a nephew; Jason Walker of Wapakoneta along with many great nieces and nephews.

Private family services will be held at the Hanneman-Siferd Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Allentown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The Hanneman Family Funeral Homes are honored to care for the Burget family. Online condolences may be left at www.hannemanfuneralhoms.com or on the Hanneman-Siferd Facebook page.



Published in The Lima News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
