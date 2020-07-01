1/1
Sheila Sano
1937 - 2020
LIMA — Sheila Marie Sano, 83, passed away at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at her home which she shared with her lifelong friend, Wendy Humphreys.

Sheila was born on May 27, 1937, in Stamford, Connecticut, to the late Joseph W. and Kathryn H. (Meehan) Sano.

Sheila retired from nursing at Lima Memorial Hospital in orthopedics after 40 years, where she had many good friends. She was active at St. Rose Catholic Church in Lima. Sheila was a bowler and loved gardening. She entered and won many awards at the Allen County Fair.

She is survived by her niece Kristina Sisman of Unionville, CT; cousins, Rev. Timothy A. Meehan of New Haven, CT and Pat Diface of Simsbury, CT; several other loved nieces and nephews; childhood friend, Wendy Humphreys and her Godchild, Natalie Axe-Turpin of Pataskala, OH. She was preceded in death by her sister, Jean Sisman.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, July 3rd at St. Rose Catholic Church in Lima. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Father David Ross will officiate. Burial will follow at Gethsemani Cemetery, Lima.

Memorial contributions may be made to North Shore Animal League, 25 Davis Ave., Port Washington, NY 11050.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .



Published in The Lima News from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
St. Rose Catholic Church
JUL
3
Funeral service
01:00 PM
St. Rose Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
419-229-2300
