ST. MARYS — Shelby L. Jacobs, 16, died at 11:41 a.m. May 22, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton. Services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at Wayne Street United Methodist Church. The Revs Tim Smith and Phil Downs will officiate. Burial will be in Resthaven Memory Gardens, Moulton. Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Miller Funeral Home, St. Marys.



