LIMA — Sherell R. Owens, age 61, passed away September 22, 2019, at 2:23 pm, at her residence. Sherell was born January 15, 1958, in San Diego, CA, to John Weatherspoon and Wilda Mae (Bowers) White who preceded her in death.

Sherell is survived by her children: Quincy D. Owens of Kenton, OH and Natasha Owens of Lima, OH, 5 grandchildren: Genesis Owens, TeAuna Rollins, Zamaya Wilkins, Tiara Amweg and Cambra Brooks, 2 brothers: Dominique White of Lima, OH and Billy Weatherspoon, and former spouse, John Owens of Lima, OH. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Nicole Owens, 2 siblings: Douglas White and Tina Bowers.

There will be visitation held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, from 1-3 pm at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Burial of cremated remains will be held privately at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Putnam County Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.