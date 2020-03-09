BLUFFTON — Sherlyn R. Lugibihl, 78, passed away March 5, 2020, at Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. Sherlyn was born July 1, 1941 in Bluffton to the late Raymond and Burnetta (Steiner) Moser. On October 16, 1960 she married David Lugibihl who survives.

Sherlyn graduated from Bluffton High School. She was co-owner/operator of Lugibihl Spray Service, Bluffton with her husband. Sherlyn was also a bus driver for Bluffton Schools and later worked at Stratton Greenhouse and also at Ken Lugibihl Auto and Truck Sales. She was a member of Ebenezer Mennonite Church in Bluffton and was involved in the MOPS Group and the All-Day Sewing Day at the church, was a member of the "Farm Wives Club" and the Beaverdam-Richland Fire Department Auxiliary. Sherlyn enjoyed bowling and attending her grandchildren's sporting events.

Survivors also include three children, Dawne (Addie) Courtney of Harrod, Kenneth (Diana) Lugibihl of Bluffton, Cherith (Mark) Hager of Colorado Springs, Colorado; four grandchildren, Jaime Lugibihl, Alexis Lugibihl, Lauren Hager, Madelyn Hager; a brother, Larry (Ginny) Moser of Columbus Grove; three sisters, Joan Wright of Scottsdale, Arizona, Lou (Mike) Geiger of Dunkirk, Jeray (Peter) Torry of Clairmont, California; and a sister-in-law, Barbara Moser of Columbus Grove.

Sherlyn was preceded in death by a daughter, Sherri Rene Lugibihl and a brother, Wade J. Moser.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 13, 2020 at Ebenezer Mennonite Church, Bluffton. Pastors Dick Potter and Jim King officiating. Burial will be in Ebenezer Mennonite Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be Thursday from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. & 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Transport for Christ.

