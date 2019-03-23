CRIDERSVILLE — Sherman L. Nance age 79, of Cridersville, passed away 4:40 a.m., Friday at Cridersville Health Care. He was born April 3, 1939 in Lima, Ohio to the late Henry Shelbert and Maggie May McElroy Nance. He married Jo Ann Darnell Oct. 22, 1960 and she survives in Cridersville.

Sherm graduated from Lima Senior High School in 1957 and served in the United States Marine Corps from 1957 to 1960. He retired from Ford Motor Company as an electrician (Skilled Trades) in 2001. During his time at Ford, he was named 'Employee of the Year' in 1993. He also worked at Superior Coach Company. He was a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles #370 for over 50 years, a former member of the Wapak Country Club, and the Ford Friday morning senior golf league at Lost Creek. He enjoyed traveling, golfing and his granddaughters.

Additional survivors include children: April Nance of Woodstock, GA and Scott (Sandi) Nance of Cumming, GA; granddaughters Lindsay and Maggie Nance; siblings: Jane Gray, and Cliff 'Bo' (Judy) Nance both of Wapakoneta and several brother and sister in-laws as well as nieces, nephews and friends for whom he cared deeply.

He was preceded in death by siblings: Betty May, Elizabeth, Alvin, Carl, Chuck, Pete and Clarence Nance.

The family will receive friends 2-5 p.m., Monday at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. The funeral will follow at 5 with Rev. Mark Hollinger officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Cridersville United Methodist Church, Hospice of Mercy Health, or a . Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com.