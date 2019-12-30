LIMA — Sherry L. Foust, 60, of Lima, passed away on December 24, 2019 at her residence with her family by her side. She was born on May 7, 1959 in Lima, Ohio to the late Forest and Charlene {Campbell} Hale. On April 21, 1979, she married Steven Paul Foust, who survives her.

Sherry was a woman who truly loved to take care of others, whether it was at her job as a residential aide, babysitting, or comforting those who were sick. She loved to go antiquing, doing crafts, and redecorating. In years past she enjoyed relaxing and fishing with her family, who were above all, the most important thing to her. She always was there to help her family and was a big support for her grandchildren at their sporting events.

In addition to her husband Steve, she is survived by her two sons: Steven P. Foust Jr. (Heather) and Forest Kenneth Foust (Rachel), grandchildren: Alexandria, Sadie, Claire, Gwyneth, and Paul Foust, five brothers: Forest Hale Jr., Basel Hale, Roy Hale, Randy Hale (Deb), and Ellisworth Hale, two sisters: Lisa Salyers (Bill), and Sheila Wheeler (Todd), as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers: Benjamin Hale, Denver Hale, and Robert Hale (Paula), and her sister Della Hale.

Her family will receive friends on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio, where a funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Interment will be at Gethsemani Cemetery, Lima, Ohio at a later date.

