CRIDERSVILLE — Sherry Alice Grumblis, age 73 of Cridersville, passed as 12:06 a.m., Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. She was born February 13, 1946 in Lima, Ohio to the late Charles Elliot and Jane McKinney Blakeman. On November 27, 1965 she married Thomas Grumblis who survives in Cridersville.

Mrs. Grumblis retired from Superior Metal of Wapakoneta and was able to stay at home babysitting her grandchildren. She loved her family dearly and her horses, and was an avid reader.

Also surviving are 2 sons - Thomas A. (Barb) Grumblis, Jr. of Wapakoneta; Robert S. 'Bobby' (Penny Kinninger) Grumblis of Cridersville; a daughter - Angela L. (Harold) Lambert of Cridersville; 9 grandchildren - Brandi (Stuart) Spencer; Alex; Samantha; Claudia; Wesley; Amanda; Megan; Anne; and Alice; 2 great grandchildren - Aleigha and Duke; 2 brothers - Larry (Linda) Blakeman of Lima; James Blakeman of Minnesota.

She was preceded in death by a brother - Ronald Blakeman.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m., Friday, August 9, 2019 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Private family graveside service held at Woodlawn Cemetery, Lima.

Memorial contributions may be made to the .

Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com