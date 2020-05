Or Copy this URL to Share

DELPHOS — Sherry A. Kunz, 70, died May 8, 2020, at her residence. Services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at Harter and Schier Funeral Home, Delphos. Father Tony Vera will officiate. Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



