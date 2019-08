LIMA — Sherry M. Kyler Wells, 50, died at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 3, 2019, at her residence.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at Bayliff and Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. The Rev. Daniel Messner will officiate. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Friends may call two hours prior to services at the funeral home.