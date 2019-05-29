DUBLIN — Sherwyn G. Long, age 80, of Dublin, OH, formerly a long-time resident of Lima, OH, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 at Sunrise Senior Living. Born in Dayton, OH to the late Audrey and Ray Long, Sherwyn was raised in Upper Arlington, OH and graduated from Upper Arlington High School, Class of 1956. He later graduated from The Ohio State University in 1960 and was a life-long and avid Buckeye! Sherwyn was a Purchasing Agent with Ford Motor Company and retired after nearly 40 years of service. He met the love of his life, Zoe, and they were married in 1963. Together they raised their family in Lima. Sherwyn was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved wife Zoe who passed in 2010. He is survived by his brother Roger (Sharon) Long of Punta Gorda, FL; his daughters: Pam (Tim) Lamb of Winter Garden, FL. Jennifer (Jeff) Madama of Hilliard, OH and Laurie Porter of Orlando, FL; his grandchildren: Megan Lamb, Kyle Lamb, Madison Lamb, Nicholas Madama, Ryan Madama, Alexander Porter and Mason Porter; and his faithful Bichon, Bailey. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. The Tidd Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026 (614)-876-1722, assisted the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to: of Central Ohio, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, OH 43215 . Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to send condolences to the Long Family.