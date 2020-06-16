Sheryl Fetzer
1944 - 2020
DELPHOS — Sheryl "Sherry" Fetzer, 76, passed away on June 16, 2020, at Vancrest Healthcare Center in Delphos. She was born February 5, 1944, to Otho and Marcella (Clark) Moore in Bluffton, OH. On June 22, 1963, she was united in marriage to Philip Fetzer; he survives in Delphos. They would have celebrated 57 years of marriage this month.

Sherry is also survived by two sons, Gregory (Cecilia) Fetzer of Hinsdale, IL and Philip "Mike" Fetzer of Delphos, OH; one daughter, Rebecca "Becky" (Kurt Nielsen) Geiser of Toledo, OH; 11 grandchildren: Matt, Samantha, Shoshana, Alex, Elijah, Yitzhak, Patrick, Daniela, Daniel, Tamara and Declan; and 4 great-grandchildren: Audrey, Abby, May, and Nehemiah.

In 1976, Sherry started working at Odenweller, Wulfhorst and Van Pelt Insurance as a secretary until her retirement in 1996. After retiring, she went to work at the Delphos Public Library and then retired from there in 2006. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Delphos. She was a past member of the Delphos Lioness Club. Sherry loved spending time with her family especially during the holidays. She was an avid reader and loved to bowl. She collected snowmen and unique Elvis items even though she never bought either for herself. She loved volunteering at the Delphos Thrift Shop until her health worsened.

Funeral services will be at Harter and Schier Funeral Home on Monday, June 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Rick Lamb officiating. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday, June 21, from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rita's Hospice.

To leave condolences please visit harterandschier.com



Published in The Lima News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
