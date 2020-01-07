MOULTON — Sheryl "Shery" Dian Miller, 73, of Moulton, passed away peacefully at the OSU Medical Center, Columbus, OH, on Monday, January 6, 2020, with her family at her side. She was born Sept. 28, 1946, in Lima, OH, the daughter of Gail and Marilyn (McCormick) Blackburn who preceded her in death.

Shery is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, William (Bill) Miller. They were married Oct. 25, 1965.

Other survivors include, 3 children, Tammy (Kyle) Frische, St. Marys, OH, Todd Miller, Tipp City, OH, Tricia (Greg) Yahl, St. Marys, OH, 6 Grandchildren, Keith, Karissa, Sarah, Miranda, Josh, & Allie, Siblings, Deb (Jerry) Sommerville, Dave (Diane) Blackburn, Beth (Ron) Duval

Shery was a 1964 graduate of Wapakoneta High School. She was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Moulton, where she spent many years teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. Shery enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, playing various board games and watching them in their school events. Many people will remember her for the way she always was available to listen and supportive of her friends and family.

Shery was a very proud farm wife. In addition, she performed secretarial work at Shultz Electric, Moulton, and worked as a switch board operator at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital, St. Marys.

Services will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Moulton, with Pastor Melodi Hagen officiating. Burial is to follow in the Buckland Cemetery. The family will receive family and friends 2-4 & 6-8 p.m., Thurs., Jan. 9, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave. (St. Rt. 501), Wapakoneta, and 1 hr. prior to the service, Fri. at the church. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Shriners Hospital or Trinity Lutheran Church. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.