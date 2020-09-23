Sheryl Neff

WILSON, NC — Formerly of Lima. Sheryl L. Neff, age 64, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020.

Sheryl was born in Lima, Ohio Donald and Jeanne (Kennedy) Neff who both preceded her in death.

Sheryl was a 1974 graduate of Shawnee High School before attending Ohio Northern University where she was a member of the softball and basketball programs. She completed her undergraduate degree at Abilene Christian University in Texas while a member of the Track & Field team. Sheryl went on to receive her Master's degree in Physical Education at the University of Dayton. She began her collegiate coaching career at the University of Findlay and led the Oilers to numerous conference championships and a district championship in 1987. More recently, she devoted twenty-one years of coaching to Barton College's softball program (1995-2016), as well as assisting in Women's Basketball, Cross Country and Track & Field during her tenure there. Sheryl also was part of Athletes in Action where she had the opportunity and privilege to share the gospel of Jesus Christ in addition to teaching the sports she loved to many children in various countries. Sheryl was an active member of Redemption Church in Wilson, North Carolina, where she served her Lord and Savior faithfully in several ministries; she had a profound love for the Lord and for serving others.

She is survived by her loving brothers, Don Neff and his wife, Sonya of Lima and Daniel Neff of Lima.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her twin sister, Jeryl Neff.

Graveside services will begin at 2:00 PM Friday, September 25, 2020, in Greenlawn Cemetery, Elida.

Memorial contributions may be made to Athletes in Action, 651 Taylor Drive, Xenia, Ohio 45385.

