BLUFFTON — Shirley Marlene (Hall) Ballinger, 80, went to be with the Lord, April 18, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima surrounded by her family.

She was born on April 5, 1940 in Harrod to the late Cloyd and Irene (Althaus) Hall. She grew up on a large dairy and livestock farm that she loved and cherished. On June 19, 1960 she married Marion Ballinger, who survives in Bluffton. They were married nearly 60 wonderful years.

Shirley was a 1958 graduate of Harrod High School. She attended County Line Church of the Brethren. She was a farm wife. She enjoyed sewing, baking, gardening, canning, working alongside her husband on their family farm and spending time with her family.

Shirley was an amazing mother to Patti (Ron) Kennedy, Lisa (Brooks) Winegardner, Joyce (Mark) Salsbury and Michael (Dawn) Ballinger. Also surviving are eight grandchildren: Stephanie Foster, Heather Etgen, Sarah Arnold, Ashley Zeller, Isaac Winegardner, Alexis Salsbury, Makenna Salsbury, Colt Ballinger; thirteen great grandchildren and one on the way.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Roger Hall; sisters: Betty Wallace and Deloris Wurst; a sister-in-law, Breta Hall; and brothers-in-law: Charles Wallace and Richard Wurst.

Private graveside services will be held on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Desenberg Cemetery, LaFayette with her son-in-law, Mark Salsbury officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to County Line Church of the Brethren, 4227 N. Hardin Road, Harrod, Ohio 45850. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada