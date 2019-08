VAN WERT — Shirley A. Baxter, 88, died at 11:40 a.m. Aug. 20, 2019, at Vancrest of Van Wert.

Services will begin at 1 p.m. Sept. 7 at Trinity United Methodist Church. The Rev. Kurt Tomlinson will officiate. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery.

Friends may call three hours prior to services at the church.