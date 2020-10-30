1/1
Shirley Cass
LEIPSIC — Shirley L. Cass, 80, died 5:35 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at The Meadows of Leipsic. She was born December 29, 1939 in Lima to the late Oscar and Evelyn (Campbell) Overmyer. On March 8, 1958 she married Ronald "Ronnie" Klear. He died April 30, 2000. Then on June 7, 2003, she married Richard Cass and he survives in Leipsic.

Other survivors include a daughter, Vickie (Don) Pendergast of Grand Haven, MI; a son-in-law, Mark Brinkman of Pandora; a step-son, Mike Cass of Houston, TX; three grandchildren: TJ (Julie) Pendergast, Dena (Corey) Neuenschwander and Matthew Brinkman; 2 step-grandchildren: Mason Cass and Mariah Cass; four great-grandchildren: Dillon, Ellie, Eliza and Gabe; a brother, Dennis (Charmaine) Overmyer of Clermont, FL; and a sister, Rosemary (Paul) Sheley of Defiance.

She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Cynthia "Cindy" Brinkman; two step-sons: Robert Cass and William Cass; a sister, Barbara Brown McDaniel; a brother, Robert Overmyer; and two brothers-in-law: Robert Brown and Donald McDaniel.

Shirley retired from Philips, formerly of Ottawa. She was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa, Findlay Moose and Leipsic Eagles Auxiliary. She especially loved spending time with her family.

A funeral mass will begin at 12:30 p.m., Monday, November 2, 2020 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa with Fr. Scott Kramer officiating. Burial will follow in Harman Cemetery, Gilboa. In keeping with social distancing, visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of mass Monday at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa. Masks are required upon entrance to the funeral home and church.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or to Putnam County Veterans Association.

Condolences can be expressed at: www.lovefuneralhome.com.



Published in The Lima News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
