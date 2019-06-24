LIMA — Shirley M. Christian, age 92, passed away at 11:52 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center.

Shirley was born June 29, 1926 in Springfield, MA, to the late Ralph E. and Althea (Bragg) Davis. On December 25, 1947 she married the love of her life, Karl G. Christian.

Shirley was a 1944 graduate of Blume High School in Wapakoneta. She entered the St. Rita's School of Nursing as part of the United States Nurses Cadet Corp., graduating in 1947. Shirley retired from St. Rita's Medical Center in 1982, where she worked as a Registered Nurse in the recovery room. Shirley was a member of the St. Rita's Alumni Association and was a St. Rita's Volunteer. She enjoyed playing Bridge and was an avid golfer and past member of Lost Creek Golf Course. Shirley loved the Lord and was a member of Market Street Presbyterian Church, where she had served as a deacon.

She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Karl G. Christian of Lima; two sons, Robert (Kathleen) Christian of Crossville, TN, and Gary (Julie) Christian of Powder Springs, GA; daughter, Lynn M. (David) Smith of Toledo, and a granddaughter, Kimberly (Dillon) Ditmars of Brentwood, CA.

Memorial services will begin at 12:00 noon, Saturday, June 29, 2019, at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Pastor Dottie Kaiser will officiate the service.

The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Saturday, June 29, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center, 730 West Market Street, Lima, Ohio 45801.

