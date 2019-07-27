LIMA — Shirley Ann Eifert, 88, formally of Lima, died on July 7, 2019, at the Meadows of Delphos, Delphos OH. She was born on June 12, 1931, to Harold and Ester Downey who preceded her in death. On November 28, 1947, she married Robert "Bob" B. Eifert, who died on May 29, 1996.

She was the owner of Woodlawn Cleaners until 1994. She attended St. Charles Catholic Church and enjoyed golfing and playing bingo. She also lived in Florida and worked at a Publix store in the late 1990s until moving back to Ohio. She was a resident at Springview Manor, Lima, Ohio, from 2012 until 2018. In November 2018, she became a resident at Meadows of Delphos, Delphos, Ohio.

She is also preceded in death by her daughter, Juanita Eifert Price.

Survivors include one son, Robert "Rex" (Mona) Eifert; four grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

A graveside service with entombment will take place in the memorial park mausoleum, at 10:30 am on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the Humane Society of Allen County.

