WAPAKONETA — Shirley Ann Engel, 78, of Wapakoneta, died at 7:06 p.m., Wed. May 1, 2019, at the Lima Memorial Health Systems. She was born Sept. 13, 1940, in Wapakoneta, OH, the daughter of Homer E. & Flossie M. (Opperman) House, who preceded her in death. On Sept. 2, 1995, she married Robert H. Engel, and he survives.

Other survivors include, a step-son-in-law, Joe Rieger, Union, Oh, 2 grandchildren, Gavin & Avery Rieger, a brother, Howard (Barb) House, New Hampshire, OH, 4 sister-in-laws, Dorothy (Richard) Krites, St. Marys, OH, Carolyn (Donald) Henshen, St. Marys, OH, a brother-in-law, Larry (Joan) Dieringer, St. Marys, OH, numerous nieces; nephews; great nieces and nephews; & great grand nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a step daughter, Carol Rieger; a sister, LaDonna Dieringer; a sister-in-law, Ruth (Art) Lange, Marie (John) Heintz; 3 brother-in-laws, Harold Engel, and Elmer (Evelyn) Wagner.

Shirley retired from Auglaize Provico after 37 years. She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church, Moulton, and Farm Bureau. She enjoyed volunteering with 4-H Horse Clubs and loves her flowers.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Sat. May 11, 2019 at the Trinity Lutheran Church, Moulton, with Pastor Melodi Hager officiating. Burial will follow in the Resthaven Cemetery, Moulton. The family will receive friends from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Fri. at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta and 1 hr. prior to the services at the church, Sat. Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church or Auglaize County Fair Youth. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.