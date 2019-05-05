Shirley Engel

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Engel.
Obituary
Send Flowers

WAPAKONETA — Shirley Ann Engel, 78, of Wapakoneta, died at 7:06 p.m., Wed. May 1, 2019, at the Lima Memorial Health Systems. She was born Sept. 13, 1940, in Wapakoneta, OH, the daughter of Homer E. & Flossie M. (Opperman) House, who preceded her in death. On Sept. 2, 1995, she married Robert H. Engel, and he survives.

Other survivors include, a step-son-in-law, Joe Rieger, Union, Oh, 2 grandchildren, Gavin & Avery Rieger, a brother, Howard (Barb) House, New Hampshire, OH, 4 sister-in-laws, Dorothy (Richard) Krites, St. Marys, OH, Carolyn (Donald) Henshen, St. Marys, OH, a brother-in-law, Larry (Joan) Dieringer, St. Marys, OH, numerous nieces; nephews; great nieces and nephews; & great grand nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a step daughter, Carol Rieger; a sister, LaDonna Dieringer; a sister-in-law, Ruth (Art) Lange, Marie (John) Heintz; 3 brother-in-laws, Harold Engel, and Elmer (Evelyn) Wagner.

Shirley retired from Auglaize Provico after 37 years. She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church, Moulton, and Farm Bureau. She enjoyed volunteering with 4-H Horse Clubs and loves her flowers.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Sat. May 11, 2019 at the Trinity Lutheran Church, Moulton, with Pastor Melodi Hager officiating. Burial will follow in the Resthaven Cemetery, Moulton. The family will receive friends from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Fri. at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta and 1 hr. prior to the services at the church, Sat. Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church or Auglaize County Fair Youth. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in The Lima News from May 5 to May 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.