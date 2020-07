Or Copy this URL to Share

ST. MARYS — Shirley (Roderigues) Frost, 62, died July 9, 2020, at her residence. Services will begin 7 p.m. Wednesday at Miller Funeral Home, St. Marys. Friends may call 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.



