WAPAKONETA — Shirley J. Gaberdiel, 83, of Wapakoneta, died 7:26 a.m., Tues. May 28, 2019, at The Heritage, Findlay, OH. She was born Oct. 17, 1935, in Ada, OH, the daughter of Paul B. & Donna M. (McKinny) Hurlburt, who preceded her in death.

Survivors include, 5 children, William Roby, Wapakoneta, Rick (Elaine) Roby, Hillsboro, OR, James L. (Jill) Wierwille, New Knoxville, OH, Gina M. Gaberdiel, Findlay, OH Jon P. (Sarah) Gaberdiel, Findlay, OH, 8 grandchildren & 4 great grandchildren, a brother, Paul (Joan) Hurlburt, Lima her pet dog and companion, Josie.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Joe Hurlburt.

Shirley retired in 1995 from Superior Tube Co., Wapakoneta, after 36 years of service. She was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Wapakoneta. She enjoyed gardening, ceramics, crocheting, and caring for her dog, Josie. She considered most important in her life, God and family.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Fri. May 31, 2019, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave., (St. Rt. 501) Wapakoneta. Burial is to follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta. The family will receive family and friends from 1:00 p.m.- 2 p.m., Fri. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Auglaize Co. Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.