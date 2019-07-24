LIMA — Shirley Ann Harris age 77, of Lima, passed away July 23, 2019 at Liberty Retirement Home. She was born April 17, 1942 in Harlan, Kentucky, to the late Wesley Wilson and Ruth Christon Ackles.

Shirley was a homemaker and a member of the Jehovah Witnesses. She enjoyed reading, studying God's word and going out in ministry.

Shirley left behind to cherish her precious memory a son Tony Wilson, 5 grandchildren; Tameka Wilson, Tonette Wilson, Toni Wilson and Rochelle White, 4 sisters; Ann Ackles and Louis Campbell of Lima, Barbara Campbell of Milwaukee, WI. And Darlene Young of Clinton, Maryland.

She was preceded in death by a sister Minnie Smith and a brother Douglas Ross

Services will be held later in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Arrangements by Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville.

Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com.