LIMA — Shirley A. Hawk, age 85, passed away February 7, 2020, at 1:32 pm, at home surrounded by her loving family.

Shirley was born November 11, 1934 in Lima, OH, to Paul and Barbara (Feigley) Korn, both of whom preceded her in death. On February 23, 1957 she married William F. Hawk who preceded her in death on April 25, 1997.

Shirley was an exceptional person who constantly put others before herself. She would always find a way to show love and support to those who needed it. She had a passion for charitable works, especially as a supporter of the . Shirley was also a board member for Hanley House in Lima and loved to volunteer at St Charles. She greatly enjoyed watching her favorite programs such as Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune and she also delighted in bird watching through her bedroom window. Shirley was passionate about her membership with the Lima Senior Center where she made many dear friends. She loved to go on "secret trips" with her family as well as all of her planned travel throughout Indiana and Ohio. Family was what mattered the most to Shirley. She cherished the time that she would spend with her loved ones, and she especially loved to spend time with her grandchildren. Shirley was a special woman, and she will be sorely missed by all those who were fortunate enough to know her.

Survivors include: children, Terry (Terry) Hawk, Laura (Dennis) Trentman, Ann (Ronald) Martin, and Julie Crider; grandchildren, Ronnie Lynn (Jeff) Sprunger, Shannon (Phil) McCauge, Ronald Martin III, Alicia (Mike) Crider, Matthew (Sarah) Trentman, Sarah (Matt) Trentman, Jeremy (Casandra) Martin, Kelsie (Landon) Martin, and 13 great-grandchildren; neices and nephews, Stephen Bonifas, David Bonifas, Jennifer Pratt Mead, and Leslie Hip; as well as brother-in-law, Marvin Pratt.

Preceded in death by: parents, Paul Korn and Barbara Korn; daughter, Kathleen M. Hawk; as well as siblings, Paul E. Korn and Rita "Eileen" Pratt.

A visitation will take place on Monday, February 10 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., with a wake service at 7:30, all at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Mass of Christian burial will be held the following morning at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.

Father Kent Kaufman will officiate the service.

Burial will be in Gethsemani Cemetery immediately following the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Senior Citizen's Services of Lima

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.