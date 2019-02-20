LIMA — Shirley J. Henderson, age 84, went home to be with the Lord at 6:07 a.m. Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Lima Memorial Health System with her daughters by her side.

Shirley was born October 17, 1934 in Lima, OH, to the late Shelby and Thelma A. (Barkley) Luckett. On August 9, 1958 she married Robert L. "Bobby" Henderson who preceded her in death on July 16, 2018.

Shirley was a 1952 graduate of Lima South High School and attended Boston University. She held several positions over a 65 year career with Lima Memorial Health System, retiring in 2017 as an Endoscopy Technician. Shirley was an avid cook who loved to bake and was best known for her pound cake. She especially loved to travel and shop at her favorite stores Macy's, TJ Maxx and Kohl's. Shirley was a lifelong dedicated and active member of Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church, where she loved her church family.

She was blessed with three daughters, Rhonda J. Henderson - Laidlaw of Lima, Nanette L. Henderson of Seffner, FL and Shellie D. (Greg) Taylor of Marietta, GA; six grandchildren, Kayla Taylor, Morgan Taylor, Ryanna Laidlaw, Alexis Laidlaw, Jaydon Taylor, Carl Calbert "CJ" Laidlaw; special daughter, LuAnne John; her two best friends, Rowena Broyles and Ruth Glover and a host of family and friends.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, husband and son-in-law, Carl Calbert Laidlaw.

Funeral services will begin at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church, 122 W. 4th Street, Lima, Ohio 45804. Reverend Nathan Madison will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. Friday, February 22, at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.