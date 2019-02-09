LIMA — Shirley I. Riffle Joseph, 84, of Lima, Ohio and formerly of El Centro, CA., passed away peacefully at 6:30 PM Wednesday, January 9, 2019, in the Lima Convalescent Home.

She was born February 13, 1934, in Allentown, Ohio, a daughter of Howard and Lola (Risley) Riffle, who are deceased.

She is survived by her son Patrick (Renee) Joseph of San Diego, CA; two grandchildren; Matthew and Tamara; a great-grandchild; Killian; siblings, Neal (Linda) Riffle of Elida; Chuck (Ann) Riffle and Joyce Brown, both of Lima and Barb Smith of Richardson, TX. and sisters-in-law; Loretta Riffle of Spencerville and Pam Riffle of Elida. She was preceded in death by her siblings, William "Bill" Riffle, Paul Riffle and Marilyn (Maury) Zerkel and brother-in-law; Richard Smith.

Shirley worked as an administrative secretary with Imperial County, CA. She was a graduate of Shawnee High School.

Memorial services will be 12 Noon Saturday, February 16, 2019, in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville with Pastor Neal Whitney officiating.

The family will receive friends from 10:30 AM until service time.

Following the services, there will be a luncheon at The Church in Allentown.

Condolences may be sent to [email protected]