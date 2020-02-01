LIMA — Shirley Ann Maciejewski, 84, of Lima, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Lima Memorial Health System. She was born on August 20, 1935 in Toledo, Ohio to the late John and Lulu {Martin} Mcdonald. She married Michael Maciejewski, who preceded her in death.

She is survived by her daughter Michaelene Drexler, son Ronald Maciejewski, granddaughter Nicole Roby, great-grandchildren Austin Gossard, Elijah Root, Wyatt Gossard, Jacob Gossard, Dominick Gossard, Sara Roby, Autumn Roby, Nicholas Roby, Kierstain Maciejewski, Brooke Maciejewski, Josie Maciejewski, Joseph Maciejewski Jr., and Tim Vogt Jr., great-grandchildren Antonio Shears Jr., Lai'ana Shears, Mariah Cotterman, and Josiah Vogt.

She was preceded in death by her son Raymond Hilton, grandson Joseph Maciejewski, sisters Ruth Ellison and Ethel DeFalco, and brothers Robert Mcdonald and John Mcdonald Jr.

There will be no visitation or services.

