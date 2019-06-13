FORT JENNINGS — Shirley R. Mesker, 83, of Fort Jennings, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at St. Rita's Medical Center.

She was born January 10, 1936, in Fort Jennings to Gilbert J. and Wilma (Geisken) Luebrecht. Gilbert remarried Agnes Rayman, whom had raised Shirley since the age of one. She also preceded her in death. She was united in marriage to Joseph F. Mesker on September 6, 1958; he survives in Fort Jennings, Ohio.

She is survived by two sons, David Mesker of Garland, Texas and Kevin Mesker of Fort Jennings; a daughter, Sarah Mesker of Fort Jennings; three brothers, Dennis (Sandy) Luebrecht of Fort Jennings, Donald (Nancy) Luebrecht of Fort Jennings, and Dwane (Sharon) Luebrecht Cincinnati, Ohio; brother-in-law, Gale Elwer of Florida; sister-in-law, Dianne Heitemeyer; and four grandchildren, Drew, Adam, Marissa, and Lydia.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Marilyn Heitemeyer and Elizabeth "Betty" Elwer; and a brother-in-law, Robert Heitemeyer.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and had retired from St. Rita's Medical Center as a nurse.

Funeral mass will be on Monday, June 17, 2019, at 10:30a.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Jennings. Father Charles Obinwa will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Friends may call on Sunday, June 16, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, where a parish wake will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to Donor's Choice.

