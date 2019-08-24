LIMA — Shirley Mumea, age 92, of Lima passed away 4:30 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Lima Memorial. She was born July 19, 1927 in Lima to the late William and Laura Mae Rhoades Baker. She married Robert Norman Mumea Dec. 21, 1946 and he preceded her in death Oct. 4, 2018.

Shirley had graduated from Lima Business College and worked for Lazarus, Greggs and retired from Textron Airfoil. She also had owned Frame Cellar, custom framing. She was a member of Crossroads Church of God and was a member of Sigma Zada Beta, her business school sorority. She was an avid reader enjoyed doing all kinds of needle work, love dogs and Disney World.

Survivors include children: Susan (Ernie) Debord and Rex (Judith L.) Mumea of Lima; grandsons: Ryan (Megan) Andrews, Bryan (Jean) Andrews, Rex Mumea, Justin (Heather) Debord and Gentry (Mindy) Debord and great grandchildren: Peyton Andrews and Kailee Buell.

Private family services will be held at Shawnee Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Putnam County Hospice and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com