OTTAWA — Shirley Reed, 82 of Ottawa passed away peacefully in her home at 3:39 p.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019 surrounded by her devoted husband and her family. She was born on March 14, 1937 in Sterling Run, PA to the late Oscar and Dorothy (Berry) Card. She married the love of her life, Grover Reed, on Christmas Eve in 1954 and he survives in Ottawa.

Shirley is also survived two daughters: Robin Wilson and Lisa Lewis both of Ottawa; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also preceded in death by two brothers: David and Joe Card; and a sister Peg Samick.

Shirley enjoyed quilting, gardening, music and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren

A private memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019.

Arrangements are under the direction of LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa.

Published in The Lima News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
