Shirley Stanley

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Shirley Ann Stanley, age 74 of Muskogee, Oklahoma and formerly of Lima, passed at 12:09 p.m., Monday, August 17, 2020 at Wapak Manor Nursing Home. She was born July 4, 1946 in Lima, Ohio to the late John and Pearl A. Roberts Miller.

Mrs. Stanley was owner/operator of Stanley Carpets in Muskogee, OK where she enjoyed working with people. Her hobbies included working in the garden, canning, and shopping.

Survivors include a daughter - Michelle (Doyle) Bates of Fort Gibson, OK; 4 grandchildren - Katie Stanley of OK; Chelsey (Lucas) Reno of Ft. Campbell, KY; Zackary Bates of OK; Lydia Bates of OK; a brother - Ronald (Cheryl) Miller of Columbus, OH; and a sister - Helen (Floyd) Gross of IN.

She was preceded in death by a son - DeWayne Michael Stanley who died March 22, 2020; 7 brothers - Richard Miller, Eldon Miller, Robert Miller, John Miller, Donald Miller, Roger Miller, and Larry Miller; 6 sisters - Erma D. Gross, Marcella Pitchford, Betty Eberle, Ruth Miller, Mary Miller, and Carolyn Miller.

Funeral services will begin 1:30 p.m., Friday, August 21, 2020 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Rev. Brandon Green will officiate. Burial will follow in Spencerville Cemetery, Spencerville, Ohio.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation.

