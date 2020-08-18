1/
Shirley Stanley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Shirley Ann Stanley, age 74 of Muskogee, Oklahoma and formerly of Lima, passed at 12:09 p.m., Monday, August 17, 2020 at Wapak Manor Nursing Home. She was born July 4, 1946 in Lima, Ohio to the late John and Pearl A. Roberts Miller.

Mrs. Stanley was owner/operator of Stanley Carpets in Muskogee, OK where she enjoyed working with people. Her hobbies included working in the garden, canning, and shopping.

Survivors include a daughter - Michelle (Doyle) Bates of Fort Gibson, OK; 4 grandchildren - Katie Stanley of OK; Chelsey (Lucas) Reno of Ft. Campbell, KY; Zackary Bates of OK; Lydia Bates of OK; a brother - Ronald (Cheryl) Miller of Columbus, OH; and a sister - Helen (Floyd) Gross of IN.

She was preceded in death by a son - DeWayne Michael Stanley who died March 22, 2020; 7 brothers - Richard Miller, Eldon Miller, Robert Miller, John Miller, Donald Miller, Roger Miller, and Larry Miller; 6 sisters - Erma D. Gross, Marcella Pitchford, Betty Eberle, Ruth Miller, Mary Miller, and Carolyn Miller.

Funeral services will begin 1:30 p.m., Friday, August 21, 2020 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Rev. Brandon Green will officiate. Burial will follow in Spencerville Cemetery, Spencerville, Ohio.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation.

Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH 45806
4196454501
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved