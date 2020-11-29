1/
Shirley Tippie
LIMA — Shirley E. Tippie age 73, of Lima passed away Friday, November 27,2020 at Bluffton Mennonite Home. She was born April 14, 1947 in Bluffton to the late Harold E. and Wava Marie Amstutz Bixel. She married Charles Edwin Tippie Feb. 10, 1968 and he preceded her in death.

Shirley was a graduate of Lafayette Jackson High School in 1965.

Throughout high school she was active in music and athletics. She retired from Rays Grocery Store after many years of service. During her retirement years she enjoyed watching the Cavaliers, Cleveland Indians and Ohio State Football. She also enjoyed playing clarinet in the Lima Area Concert Band. Shirley formerly attended Lafayette United Methodist Church.

Survivors include a daughter Karen (Mitch) Oakley of Santa Fe, 2 grandsons, 2 great grandchildren, a brother Roger (Shirley) Bixel of Lima and a sister Ruby (Mike) Logan of Harrod.

She was preceded in death by a son Charles Tippie in Oct. 4, 2004 and a brother Norman Bixel.

A private family memorial service will be held with Rev. Wanda Werking officiating at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Memorial contributions may be given to the Women's Health Center on Allentown Road or to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com



Published in The Lima News from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
