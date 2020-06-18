Shirley Turner

DELPHOS — Shirley Jane Turner, 87, passed away at Vancrest of Delphos on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. She was born to Charles and Lorene (Carey) Russell on May 5, 1933, in Excelsior Springs, Missouri. On October 10, 1949, she was united in marriage to Robert Turner. He preceded her in death on October 10, 1999.

Shirley is survived by two sons, Robert (Chris) Turner of Louisville, KY and Bill (Bessy) Turner of NC; two daughters, Cheri (Carl) Columber of Bryan, OH and Cindy (Michael) Finn of Delphos, OH; one sister, Sandra (Marv) Kassen of CA; twelve grandchildren; twenty nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great -grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one brother, Gene Russell; a granddaughter, Shauna Turner Smith; and a great-grandson, Mac Finn.

Shirley was a member of The First Assembly of God Church. She had been employed at Birkemeier Monuments for over twenty years as their artist and bookkeeper. Art was her passion as she loved to paint, draw, crochet and sew. Above all, however, Shirley cherished her faith and her family, and her dogs.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. with visitation an hour prior at Harter and Schier Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery.

