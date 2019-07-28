SPENCERVILLE — Shirley E. Colgan Vogt, 77, of Spencerville, passed away at 1:23 AM Saturday, July 27, 2019 in her home with her family at her side, following an extended illness.

She was born November 11, 1941 in Lima, a daughter of the late John J. and Ada R. Taylor Point. On September 22, 1985 she married Lawrence V. "Larry" Vogt, who died December 10, 2003. She was formerly married to David Colgan, who is deceased.

Surviving are two children; Debra A. Stephens of Van Wert and Laura J. (Donald) Bolinger of Spencerville; step son; Jim (Sue) Vogt of Spencerville; 11 grandchildren, including her long time caregiver Seth H. Bolinger of Spencerville; 23 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild; sibings; Dale (Donna) Point of Kenton, Jenis Riegel of Missouri, Beverly (Donald) Macklin of Spencerville and sister-in-law; Kate Point of Lima.

Preceding her in death was her daughter, Rebecca E. Colgan, step daughter Carol Vogt; and siblings; Clayton Point, Harold (Denna) Point, Evelyn (Ralph) Riegel, Millie Place and infant; Dorothy Point.

Shirley was a graduate of Spencerville High School, Class of "59" and worked 50 plus years at the former Ohio Decorative Products of Spencerville in the paint department. She was a 50 year member of the Harry J. Reynolds American Legion Post 191 Auxiliary. She loved spending time with her kids and grandkids, her dog and cats.

Funeral services will be at 8 PM Tuesday in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville with Pastor Andrew J. Atkins officiating. Burial will be Wednesday at 11 AM in the Spencerville Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2/4 and 6/8 PM Tuesday at the funeral home, where the American Legion Auxiliary will conduct services at 7:45 PM Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the or to the .

Condolences may be sent to [email protected]