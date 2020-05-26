Shirley Wilcox
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ALGER — Shirley L. Wilcox, age 83, died on Monday, May 25, 2020 at 7:44 PM at Lima Memorial Health System. She was born on January 25, 1937 in McGuffey to the late Charles and Margaret (Dysert) Carmean. On April 13, 1957 Shirley married Vernon Wilcox and he preceded her in death on June 6, 2002. Shirley was employed by the Ohio-Kentucky Manufacturing Company, now Wilson Sporting Goods in Ada. She was also a homemaker. Shirley was an avid reader and enjoyed playing board and card games with her grandchildren, especially UNO where she was ruthless. She is survived by three children: Jack (Jane) Wilcox, Connie Kindle, and Doug (Marcia) Wilcox; seven grandchildren: Robert (Kim) Mika, Jennifer (Tony) Dickman, Douglas Wilcox, Jason Wilcox, Bill (Ashley) Kindle, Adam Kindle, and Christopher Kindle; seven great grandchildren: Stevie Mika, Robert Mika, Henry Dickman, Michael Dickman, Theodore Dickman, Liam Kindle, and Charlotte Kindle; and a sister: Twyla Bailey. She was preceded in death by a grandson: Joseph Wilcox; six brothers: Harold, Floyd, Gary, Robert, David and James Carmean; and a sister: Irene Donnal. Due to the current health restrictions, private family graveside services are being held at Preston Cemetery, Alger. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alger Public Library, Summer Reading Programs, P.O. Box 18, Alger, OH 45812. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services - Alger
701 North Front Street
ALGER, OH 45812
(419) 634-2936
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
May 26, 2020
Connie and family my heart and prayers go out to y'all, She was such a great lady, So sorry for ur loss
Patsy Maurer
Friend
May 26, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Cindy Recker
Family
May 26, 2020
So sorry to hear this
CT Wilcox
Family
May 26, 2020
Mom and I are so sorry for the loss of your mom. Thoughts and prayers.
Cleda and Kim
Family
May 26, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Penny Bower
May 26, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Penny Patton Bower
Friend
May 26, 2020
Vernon and Shirley Wilcox, ~1991
Jane Wilcox
May 26, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Prayers for the family.
Larissa Harpwl
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved