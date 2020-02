VAN WERT — Shirley Jean Woodyard, 84, died at 9:48 a.m. Feb. 17, 2020, at Lima Memorial Health System.

Services will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Van Wert. The Rev. Janine Shearer will officiate. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory, Van Wert, and two hours prior to services Thursday at the church.