LIMA — Shirley M. Zimmerly, 80, of Lima passed away at 6:00 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Meadows of Delphos with her son by her side. She was born in Lima on May 30, 1939, to the late Fred and Dorothy Ellerbrock. She married Larry Zimmerly and he preceded her in death in 1994.

Shirley was a Homemaker, she loved gardening, travelling, reading and going for walks. She is survived by her son, Gregg (Alice) Zimmerly of Elida, her sisters, Barbara (Bob) James of Florida, Nancy (Dick) Cole of Michigan and Joyce (Tom) Purdy of Florida, and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 5 until 8 p.m. at the Hanneman-Siferd Funeral Home 506 N. Cable Rd. Lima, Ohio. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Bluffton, Ohio at a later date.

The Zimmerly family would like to thank the nurses and staff of The Meadows of Delphos for their loving care given to Shirley.

Online condolence can be left at www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask you to consider a memorial contribution be given to The Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 368 Woodland Hills, CA 91365