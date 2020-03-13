LIMA — Shonda L. (Scheufler) Nelson, age 45, passed away at 2:30 am, on March 10, 2020 at her parent's residence in Elida. She was born on February 15, 1975 in Lima, Ohio to Glenn and Karla (Kizer) Scheufler who survive. On April 22, 2006, Shonda married Justin Nelson and he survives in Lima.

Shonda graduated from Elida High School and The Ohio State University. She worked for US Plastic Corp for 10 years. She bravely fought colon and liver cancer for 3 years. Shonda was a member of Cable Road Alliance Church; she was an avid crafter and enjoyed her time selling Color Street Nails.

Along with her husband and parents, she is survived by her son Ethan at home, two step-sons; Nathan and Zachary of Napoleon, step-brother; Brian (Connie) Scheufler of Groveland, FL, a half-brother; Shawn Wolford, two step-sisters; Lori (Bryan) Wahrer of Jackson Center, Jennifer (Duane) Burnett of Kansas City, KS, and her half-sister; Danielle Wolford of Louisville, KY.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the Hanneman-Siferd Funeral Home, 506 N. Cable Rd., Lima, from 2 to 8pm. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11 am with Pastor Tim Lewis officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you would consider a donation in Shonda's honor to her son Ethan's college fund.

