OTTAWA — Sidney S. Goodkin, 99, of Ottawa died at 1:54 a.m. Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Lima Memorial Hospital. He was born September 4, 1919 in Glen Falls, NY to the late Samuel and Julia (Studer) Goodkin. He married Dorothy Maidlow in 1945 and she preceded him in death. He then married Bettie Maguire in 1984 and she survives in Kalamazoo, MI.

Also surviving is a daughter, Sue Alt of Lima; a daughter-in-law, Patricia Goodkin of Ottawa; five grandchildren, Gretchen Goodkin Becker, Jay Goodkin, Gwen Goodkin Rocha, Lauren Boerger, and A.J. Alt; and his sister, Patricia Hague of Wyncote, PA. He was also preceded in death by two sons, John William and Charles Allen Goodkin.

Sidney was a retired electrical engineer from the former Philips of Ottawa. He was an Army veteran of WWII and a member of the Ottawa American Legion and VFW. He also played piano in the Al Best Band.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa with Rev. Dennis Coates officiating. Burial will follow in Harman Cemetery, Gilboa with military rites by the Ottawa American Legion, VFW, and AMVETS. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home on Saturday. Memorials my be made to the Veterans Food Pantry in Lima.

Condolences can be expressed at: www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.