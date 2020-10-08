1/1
Sierra Stewart
2002 - 2020
LIMA — Sierra N. Stewart, 17, of Lima, passed away due injuries sustained in a car accident at 9:35 p.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020.

She was born on October 21, 2002 in Lima to Sly L. (Andrea) Stewart, who survives in Fremont and Crystal Nalley Simpson, who survives in Lima.

Sierra was a senior at Apollo studying to be a nurse's assistant and phlebotomist. She loved doing her make-up and being silly. She loved spending time with her family and friends.

Surviving in addition to her parents are her grandparents Michael (Ann) Nalley and Bernadine Crisp, all of Lima; step-father Marcus Simpson of Lima; her brothers Cory and Devin Stewart, both of Lima; her sisters Mariah Homera of St. Marys, Alexis Simpson of Youngstown, OH and Payden Simpson of Columbus, OH; her aunt Angela Nalley of Mason, OH; her uncle Taurean Kerr of Celina, OH; one niece and two nephews; numerous great-aunts and great-nephews; additional family in Fremont, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Marcus Simpson Jr.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATIONS SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 12, 2020 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATIONS SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL with Rev. Shawn Russell, Sr. officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



Published in The Lima News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
