LEIPSIC — Simona Rodriguez, 89, died at 4:04 p.m. May 30, 2019, at her daughter's residence.

Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Church of the Nazarene, Leipsic. Pastor Joshua Rodriguez will officiate. Burial will be in Sugar Ridge Cemetery.

Friends may call from 2 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home and one hour prior to services Monday at the church.