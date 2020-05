Or Copy this URL to Share

COLUMBUS GROVE — Simone Marie Palmer, 91, of Columbus Grove died May 6, 2020, at CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice, Defiance. Due to restrictions regarding public gatherings, a private graveside service will be held in Truro Cemetery, Columbus Grove. The arrangements are under the direction of HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Columbus Grove.



