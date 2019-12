DELPHOS — Sondra Sue Ebbeskotte, 78, died Dec. 15, 2019, at her residence.

Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Father Tony Vera will officiate. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery.

Friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m. today at Weber Funeral Home, Delphos.