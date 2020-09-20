Sondra Swick

LIMA — Sondra "Sandy" Jean Swick, 78, died at 9:03 PM on Friday, September 18, 2020, at Lima Convalescent Home in Lima, Ohio

Sondra was born on December 30, 1941, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Donald Eugene Main and Katherine Mary (Schafer) Main-Davis. On Saturday, May 13, 1961, she married Paul Swick, who survives in Lima.

Sondra was a graduate of Lima Senior Class of 1959, and went on to beauty school, a master beautician and volunteered at Lima Memorial Hospital. She was certified as an Ophthalmic Assistant and worked as a medical office technician manager for 30 years. She enjoyed going to craft shows, antique shopping and especially enjoyed her cats.

She is survived by her two sons, Brett Swick of Lima and Brad Swick of Spencerville; five grandchildren: Brett Ashley Swick, Brennan Swick, Brad Swick II, Brittney Swick and Brandon Swick; five great-grandchildren: Playcie Allen, Nolynn Allen, Kacelynn Allen, Collin Vetter, and one on the way; sister, Barb (Bill) Vance of Florence, KY; brother, Denny (Lynnette) Main of Lima; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, Ohio. The funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m. Father David Ross will officiate. Interment of ashes will be in Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 740 Commerce Drive, Suite B, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com

Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.