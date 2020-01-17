WAPAKONETA — Sonya M. Kitzmiller, 50, of Wapakoneta passed away at 12:26 a.m., Friday January 17, 2020 at Mercy Health-St. Rita's, Lima.

She was born on February 25, 1969 in Bluffton, OH to Richard & Diana (Crider) Werling who survive in Waynesfield. In September of 1997 she married Terry Kitzmiller and he survives in Wapakoneta.

Survivors include 3 children Jonathan, Anna, Robert Kitzmiller all of Wapakoneta; a brother Richard Werling III of Waynesfield; 2 nieces Nicole, Ashley Werling; a nephew Austin Werling; a father-in-law Robert Kitzmiller; 3 brothers-in-law Joe "Matt" Kitzmiller of Cincinnati, Tony "Mario" Kitzmiller of San Antonio, TX, Ricky Kitzmiller of Wapakoneta; a sister-in-law Beth Kitzmiller of Lima and a paternal grandfather Richard Werling Sr.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Robert (Marjorie) Crider; paternal grandmother Gladys Werling; mother-in-law Helen Kitzmiller and an aunt Sandra Smelcher Warren.

Sonya was a 1987 graduate of Allen East High School and received a degree from The Ohio State University-Lima as a paralegal. She was employed at Plastipak Packaging, Jackson Center, Walmart and Arby's both of Wapakoneta. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta. She loved reading books, painting, fishing and watching her favorite TV show, Super Natural. She will be remembered as being calm, cool and collective and dearly loved spending time with her family.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta with Rev. Sean Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at Salem Cemetery, Westminster. Family and friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Kidney Foundation.

