Sonya Truex

LIMA — Sonya J. Truex age 81, of Lima passed away Sunday July 12, 2020 at her residence. She was born June 3, 1939 in Hume, Ohio to the late Adelbert Kelly and Wanda Jane Woodell Thompson. She married Leonard George Truex Oct. 1, 1960 and he survives in Lima.

Sonya loved to cook and was one of the reasons people would come to the Village Café back in the 60's. She was an awesome physical therapist and would be given the most difficult cases.

Additional survivors include a son Miles (Christine) Truex of Spencerville grandchildren: Alexandra, Sonya, Anamya, Emilee and Michael (Ryanne) Truex and 2 great grandchildren Lincoln and Evynn; siblings: George D. (Judy) Thompson of West Virginia, Paul (Betty) Thompson of Florida, JoAnn Mack of Wapak and Joyce (Ray) Briggs of Spencerville and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. The memorial will follow at the funeral home with Pastor Sam Payne officiating. Memorial contributions may be given the American Cancer Society or any cancer cause. Private burial will be in St. Matthew Cemetery near Cridersville.