Stanford Wiechart

DELPHOS – Stanford L. "Stan" Wiechart, 81, of Delphos, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's surrounded by his loving family.

He was born June 17, 1939, in Delphos to Lewis and Francis 'Fran' (Standiford) Wiechart, who both preceded him in death. On June 26, 1981, he married Elaine (Franklin) Wiechart, and she survives in Delphos.

Stan is survived by his children, Sherryl (Mike) George, and Sandy (Fritz) Obermeyer, both of Delphos, Deb Braselton of Ft. Wayne, IN, Tony (Laurie) Wiechart of Topeka, KS, Joel (Alison) Wiechart of Antwerp, Beth Houseworth of Delphos, Mike Yaeger of Heath, Myndi (Scott) Farling of Pandora, and Rochelle Clayton of Holt, MI; grandchildren, Trisha (Tony) Kroeger, Scott Braselton, Erika (Zak) Giller, Brett Wiechart, Craig Carder, Tony George, Anna Wiechart, Abbigale (Princess) Stevens, Issabelle Van Meter, Cheyenne Houseworth, Craig Houseworth, Brandyn Yaeger, Riley Clayton, and Chandler Hunt; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Dave (Pam) Wiechart, and Tom (Sue) Wiechart; sisters, Darlene Martin, Janet Grothaus, and Ruth (Jack) Roller; sisters-in-law, Karen Wiechart, Myra Wiechart.

He was also preceded in death a grandson, Nicholas Yaeger, his in-laws, Harold D. and Jeannetta L. Franklin; and brothers, Allyn Wiechart and Phillip Wiechart

Stan retired from the Delphos Fire Department after being a fireman for 26 years, He served as interim chief for one year. He had also worked at Westrich Furniture, was co-owner of Delphos Motor Sales, was a Deputy Registrar of motor vehicles, and cooked for over 20 years at the Carriage Inn. He had been Executive Director for the Delphos Chamber of Commerce. He was a retired Rooster of the Delphos Jaycees. He received Junior Chamber International Senatorship, which is the highest honor a Jaycee could receive, also serving as the US Jaycees National Director of Ohio's Region II. He was a member of the Community Improvement Corporation of Delphos for over 26 years. Stan was past-president of the Delphos Area Browns Backers, judged many Canal Days Parades, and coached little league softball. He was a member of the Moose Lodge, Delphos Eagles Aerie 471, and Delphos was a social member of VFW Post 3035. Stan was a 1957 graduate of Delphos St. John's.

A Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 17 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Stan's "Last Call" will follow the mass at the church. Burial will be at a later date in Resurrection Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 16 at Weber Funeral Home, 1840 E. Fifth St., Delphos, where a Parish Wake Service will be held at 7:45 p.m. Visitation is also from 9:00-10:00 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. In keeping with the state order, masks are mandatory at the funeral home and church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Delphos Fire Association or charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.weberfh.net