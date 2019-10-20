MARIA STEIN — Stanley H. Bertke age 84 of Maria Stein, Ohio passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Versailles Health Care. He was born October 18, 1935 in Maria Stein to the late Ivo & Christine (Albers) Bertke. He married Elizabeth Mueller on June 2, 1965 at St. Nicholas Church, Osgood. She survives in Maria Stein. He also survived by children: David A. & Suzanne Bertke, Pickerington, Mark Bertke, Osgood, Allen & Christy Bertke, New Bremen, Donna Bertke Chickasaw, Gary & Lisa Bertke, Maria Stein, Nick & Monique Bertke, Cridersville, Sharon & Jason Billing, Anna, Teresa & Marc Post, St. Henry, Phil & Amee Bertke, Delaware, OH, Ivan & April, Lewis McChord, WA, Carol Bertke, Russia, OH, 25 grandchildren, brothers & sisters, Omer & Rita Bertke, Maria Stein, Jovita Osterloh, St. Henry, Urban Bertke, New Bremen, Sister Martha Bertke C.PP.S., Coldwater, in-laws: Paul & Elaine Mueller, New Weston, Elmer & Jean Mueller, Osgood, Carl & Lois Mueller, Fort Loramie, Bill & Nancy Mueller, St. Henry, Linda & Wayne Bowers, Yorkshire, Mike & Donna Mueller, New Bremen, Marge & Rick DeMange, Osgood, Nancy Mueller, Egypt. He was preceded in death by brother Lewis & Rita Bertke, brother-in-law Othmar

Osterloh, sister-in-law Dorothy Bertke, in-laws Ken Mueller, & Fred Mueller. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Maria Stein and of the Men's Sodality. He was past president and member of the Knights of St. John, Maria Stein, and a member of the US Army from 1958 to 1960. Stanley retired as a Maria Stein Mail Carrier and a lifelong farmer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Maria Stein.

Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery. Friends may call at Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, October 23 and from 9:00-10:00 a.m. Thursday. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the in Stanley's name. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.