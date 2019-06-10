SPENCERVILLE — Stanley A. Keller, 84, of rural Spencerville, passed away peacefully at 12:20 AM Sunday, June 9, 2019 in the Roselawn Manor in Spencerville, where he had resided since last September, following a four year illness.

He was born July 31, 1934 in Spencer Twp., Allen County, a son of the late William L. "Bill" and Ruth M. Hance Keller. On October 19, 1963 he married Ida Kay Harruff, who survives, along with two children; Todd Alan (Karla) Keller of Spencerville and Dr. Kimberly Lynn Keller (Lisa Morrisey) of Columbia, MO.; two granddaughters; Heidi Marie Keller and Kaitlin Nicole Keller, both of Spencerville and his siblings; Dennis "Doc" Keller of Van Wert; Luella (Bill) French of Spencerville and Linda (Don) Regula of Wapakoneta and his sister-in-law; Georgia Keller of Spencerville.

He was preceded in death by his two brothers; John Keller and Gerald Keller.

Stan was a 1952 graduate of Spencerville High School, where he was active in its FFA program and later served in the US Army. He grew up on the family farm and enjoyed farming and worked 17 years with the Greber Plastering Company of Spencerville. He then worked at the Dana Corporation in Lima until retirement in 1993.

He was a life member of Trinity United Methodist Church and was a 50 year member of Acadia Lodge # 306, Free and Accepted Masons, both in Spencerville. He had served on the Spencerville Village Council and was active in the Spencerville Young Farmers.

Funeral services will be 11:30 AM Thursday in the Trinity United Methodist Church with Pastor Josh Andrews officiating. Burial will follow in the Spencerville Cemetery with military rites by the Army Honor Guard and the Spencerville Veterans.

The family will receive friends from 2 until 8 PM Wednesday at the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville and after 10:30 AM Thursday at the church.

A Masonic Memorial Service will be conducted at 7:45 PM Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity United Methodist Church or to the Spencerville Athletic Bootsers.

Condolences may be sent to [email protected]