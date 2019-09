WAPAKONETA — Stanley R. "Stan" Maxson, 93, died at 5:33 a.m. Sept. 2, 2019, at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital, St. Marys.

Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Eley Funeral Home and Crematory. The Rev. Becky Sunday will officiate. Burial, with military rites, will be in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm. Friday and one hour prior to services Saturday at the funeral home.